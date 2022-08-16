PITTSBURG, Kans. — If you have to go out and shop for back-to-school items, why not shop local? That’s what the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to consider doing. Chamber President Blake Benson says there is a ripple effect for every dollar spent in your town.

“When you spend a dollar in your local community, 68 cents of that stays in your community because then that store owner, they pay their employees, their employees then go out and also support local businesses. When you go to another community, 100% of that dollar stays in that community, so your community doesn’t get any of that support,” said Benson.

In addition to helping area merchants during very challenging economic times, Benson says it also generates sales tax dollars which help provide residents with local services.