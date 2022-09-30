PITTSBURG, Kans. — Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg will be transitioning its Care Van program to Southeast Kansas Community Health Center as of November 1st of this year.

“Our goal when we established the Care Van program was to ensure our community’s residents

had access to their medical services and appointments. We are happy that this

transition will still allow Pittsburg residents that convenience through the Community Health

Center, which aligns with our overall goal of ensuring rural Kansans’ have continued access to

close-to-home care,” said Charlotte Russell, Physician Services Director at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.

To continue using the Care Van program after Oct. 31, patients will need to call (620) 231-9873 to

schedule their transportation.

“We want to ask that you join us in thanking our Ascension Via Christi Care Van team for their

hard work and dedication to our Mission and the Pittsburg community,” says Russell.