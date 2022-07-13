PITTSBURG, Kans. — An upcoming project in Pittsburg is about to receive some help.

City commissioners voted to accept a $2 million grant from the FAA. The money will go towards the completion of a parking apron reconstruction project at Atkinson Municipal Airport.

It will increase the parking space for planes allowing the airport to house larger ones all while allowing other planes to arrive, taxi, and take off without being blocked.

“We have not only local, private pilots and business. City of Pittsburg business uses the airport, but it also accommodates medical flights. We have military, we have agriculture, so it provides a service for all of our community,” said Bill Pyle, Atkinson Municipal Airport Manager.

The project is slated to start next spring and should be completed within 4 to 5 months.