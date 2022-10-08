PITTSBURG, Kans. — There’s a new band in Pittsburg, and you can join.

Band directors Cooper Neil and Dr. Andrew Chybowski are starting a community concert band.

The band is open to anyone of any age who wants to play, and even to those who want to practice conducting.

It’s all about building community and having fun.

“Not everyone is going to be a career musician. So it just is a real bummer to see people put their flute in their closet for the next fifteen years. So we want this to be that outlet for them to continue that experience that has meant so much to so many people, and to continue to be able to keep that experience alive,” said Cooper Neil, Instrumental Music Director, Pittsburg High School”

“Once you graduate, you pretty much either put your instrument on the shelf or sell it. There’s not a whole lot of opportunities, so this is kind of like taking all those years from graduation until whenever you want to stop playing, I guess,” said Dr. Andrew Chybowski, Director of Bands, Pittsburg State University.

The band’s first rehearsal will be at the Pittsburg High School auditorium starting at 3 p.m. on October 16th.

If you’re interested in joining, you can find a form to sign up, here.