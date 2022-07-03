PITTSBURG, Ks. — While it may not be until tomorrow, the 4th of July spirit is alive throughout the Four States.



Sunday kicked off the 34th Annual Pittsburg 4th of July Celebration.



Lincoln park was transformed into a local vendor paradise, while kids were able to to enjoy the rides at Kiddieland.



Officials say this is a big part of the community many look forward to whether it’s the fun, food, or the Firecracker 5K.



“This is my first 4th of July experience, but everybody has come to talk to me about it and they absolutely love it,” says Kelsey Lawler, Pittsburg Parks & Rec Athletics Manager, “It is a huge part of our community and we love putting it on every year for them and we try every year to make it bigger and better.”



Festivities will continue throughout Monday starting with sunrise yoga at 6:30 AM and end with the fireworks display at 10 PM.