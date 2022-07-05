PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two of four aggravated robbery suspects were arrested in Pittsburg over the weekend.

The arrests come after a call for an aggravated robbery that took place late on Saturday in the 100 block of Amber Dr. The caller reported a man attempting to force his way into a residence.

Pittsburg officers located a 32-year-old man who reported that he was attacked by four men – one of whom stole his wallet and left the scene. Another suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the victim during the invasion. The victim told police they left in black truck.

A sweep of the area resulted in a traffic stop matching the victim’s description. Three men were found inside the vehicle. They were identified as:

Jeffrey David Broyles , 45, of Arma

, 45, of Arma Matthew Allen Broyles , 38, of Arma

, 38, of Arma Jackson Bayer, 26, of Colorado

Bayer would escape from officers on foot after being identified. Jeffrey Broyles, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Jackson Bayer, seen in this prior booking photo, remains on the loose

Jeffrey Broyles was arrested without incident, and faces charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Matthew Broyles was arrested without incident, and faces charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Battery.

Both were taken into the Crawford County Jail and both are being held in lieu of a $50K bond.

The victim was treated at a Ascension Via Christi Hospital and later taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing and PPD asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects involved to contact the department at 620-231-1700.