People raced all over Southwest Missouri for a good cause

ASBURY, Mo. — Local dragsters were racing around Missouri this weekend for a good cause.



Sunday wrapped up the weekend long drag and drive event benefitting the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.



Everything began Friday night where 30 racers competed at Mo-Kan Dragway in Asbury, then Saturday racers drove 180 miles to Sedalia to participate in 301 Street Car Cruise Night.



Finally Sunday morning racers made their way back to the Mo-Kan Dragway for one final round of races.



“The fun part about racing your car and raising money is we raise a lot of awareness for the shelter, because of all the social media posts that come along with it, and we get to do what we love and have fun,” Michael Narx, The Circuit Drag And Drive Host, “So everybody was up at 6 am this morning and cruised in as a convoy. We love working on cars, racing cars, so we just grabbed all that and headed that way.”



All proceeds from entry fees and raffles will go directly to the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.



Donations can be submitted through this link.