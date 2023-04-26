PARSONS, Kan. — On Tuesday, the Parsons Police Department had their annual Use of Force training for officers.

It involved both classroom and field scenario exercises with both OC spray — or pepper spray — and, as you can see — tasers. Some of the officers — including Chief Robert Spinks — actually got tased.

It wasn’t the first time for Spinks. He said he likes to lead by example.

“You know, there’s always a little apprehension by some of the newer officers about, you know, the taser experience. So it’s like hey, if the chief’s willing to do it, it can’t be that bad, right? And so it feels kind of like a pulsing sensation. You know, it clinches up muscles, and you’re gonna fall down. It gives that 5 seconds, you know, of ability for an officer to close the gap and hopefully, you know, apply handcuffs and take somebody into custody who is being violent, combative or threatening violence,” said Chief Spinks.

Chief Spinks added they’ll receive a new Use of Force simulator thanks to federal funds. He expects to have it by late summer or early fall.