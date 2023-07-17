PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department has received a substantial donation of landscaping work and supplies from SEK Point of Pride.

This contribution revitalized the Officer Memorial at the Parsons Police Department, honoring dedicated officers who have served the area.

Parsons Police Department Chief of Police Robert Spinks has expressed his deep appreciation for SEK Point of Pride’s donation, recognizing the immense value it brings both the department and the community.

Taking the lead in the landscaping project are SEK Point of Pride group members Rod and Karen Landrum.

Revitalization of the Officer Memorial included resetting two statues and digging up buried pavers. New mulch was also added, breathing new life into the memorial.

“We are incredibly grateful for Rod and Karen Landrum’s kind donation of their time, talent, and resources to revitalize our Officer Memorial. This memorial is a symbol of remembrance, respect, and gratitude for the officers who have selflessly served our community. Through their exceptional landscaping work, we will be able to create an inspiring space that truly reflects the dedication and sacrifice of our officers,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Department Chief of Police.

The Parsons Police Department and Chief Spinks extend a heartfelt thanks to SEK Point of Pride (and participating members) for their invaluable contribution and dedication to this project. They also express appreciation from the community members who continue to support and honor law enforcement officers.