PARSONS, Kan. — A concert held on Saturday is deemed a success for an ongoing program.

An enthusiastic crowd was present at the Parsons Municipal Auditorium, eager to hear Duke Mason’s signature blend of musical talent, captivating performances, and a commitment to community engagement.

The concert raised $3,200 in donations — bringing the Parsons Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program’s finances to over $5,000, so far.

“We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we received during the Duke Mason concert,” said Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks, “The generosity of the community, and the success of this event will make a significant impact on our Shop with a Cop program, allowing us to bring joy to even more children in need.”

The Parsons School District USD 503 and the Parsons Police Department team up every year for this program to build positive relationships between law enforcement and local kids while providing them with an “unforgettable shopping experience”.

“It is very humbling to our staff when a child takes the money, and purchases gifts for their family members, rather than spend it all on themselves,” said Deputy Chief Dennis Dodd, “The hearts of children are much larger than they are given credit for at times, and it shows during this event.”

Fostering trust and understanding while helping to provide for families that may be struggling during the holiday season is a commitment that Shop with a Cop successfully strives for.

In a press release, the Parsons Police Department extended a heartfelt appreciation to Duke Mason for his extraordinary talent and dedication to making a positive impact on the community. They also expressed gratitude to the many businesses and organizations continuously supporting the program and its fundraisers. Lastly, they thank the ‘enthusiastic attendees’ who opened their hearts to contribute to this meaningful cause.

For more information on the Parsons Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program (or to donate), please contact the Parsons Municipal Building at (620) 421-7000, or call the Parsons Police Department (and ask for Charlotte Lamb) at (620) 421-7060.