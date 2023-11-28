PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons High School is set to receive a hydroponic farm from Leafy Green Farms.

The school board approved a five-year agreement with Leafy Green Farms to have a hydroponic farm classroom on campus so students can learn how to grow organic vegetables. Hydroponic farms allow plants to be grown without soil, using water-based mineral nutrient solutions.

Leafy Green Farms is providing everything the school needs for the first three months of operations, including training, all equipment, seeds, and nutrients. They will even start the students out with some nearly fully grown greens to harvest from the start.

“It’s another offering to offer students to a chance to learn something different and like you said someone that might not know that they want to go into farming or organic farming that might spark their interest. They might pursue that after high school,” said Rob Barcus.

Once the unit is operational, horticulture teacher Kelsey Fabrycky said students will grow leafy greens using the vertical hydroponics system, and some of the vegetables will go to the school’s cafeteria.