PARSONS, Kan. — Parsons USD 503 has announced the asbestos removal at Washington School is complete and the building is set to be demolished.

Tuesday, crews began asbestos removal after district maintenance personnel spent weeks sorting items that had been stored in the building.

“It looks a lot better with all the stuff moved out,” Superintendent Lori Ray said. Though that is not saying much given the school’s condition, she admitted.

Built in 1954 and forced to close in 1999, the building has significantly deteriorated, and been a victim of vandalism. The school proved to be a safety hazard from mold and weathered asbestos tiles. After years of careful consideration, deliberation, and community input ranging from saving the building to selling it, the USD 530 Board of Education has decided to demolish the school. Asbestos abatement is estimated to take 30 days, after which the demolition crews will begin.

In a press release, the district says no permission has been granted to anyone for the general public to enter the building. Only contractors and specific district employees are allowed to enter and no trespassing signs have been posted.