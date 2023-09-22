PARSONS, Kans. — There’s quite the demand for bricks, right now, in Parsons. We’ve brought you the story before about the demolition of the old Washington School building on Stevens Avenue. Folks want the bricks as keepsakes.

The problem — they’ve been showing up at the site — and keeping crews from doing their work. That demo process began last week. District officials understand the emotional ties so many people have with the building — so they’ve set some aside for those people to pick up at the district office.

“A lot of people went to school there, have good memories there when they were in elementary school. Lot of times when you get older those are your favorite memories and they seem to get better and better the older you get you remember being in elementary school. And so, with the demolishment of that building people are very interested in having a piece of history a piece of Washington – and so they wanted a literal piece and a brick,” said Lori Ray, Parsons Schools Superintendent.

“Washington school is significant to our community. It’s been here a long time, the whole town loves that school. They went to that school, their children went to that school, their grandchildren. It’s just a local in-town community school and we all hate to see it go,” said Pam Willis, Parsons Resident.

The school was built in 1954 – but closed in 1999 due to deteriorating conditions.

Those wanting bricks can get them at the district office off Southern Avenue.