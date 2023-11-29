PARSONS, Kan. — A southeast Kansas community receives nearly one million dollars thanks to state programs.

Governor Laura Kelly recently announced over $12 million has been awarded to Fall 2023 KDOT cost-share projects in the state. The City of Parsons was awarded more than $600,000.

Those funds will go towards expanding the sidewalks, planting new trees, as well as redesigning and expanding the parking on Main Street. City of Parsons Director of Engineering & Public Works Darrell Moyer said the design of Main Street was done nearly 25 years ago, and it is time for an upgrade. Moyer expects the project to begin sometime next year.

“We’re very proud of our main streets, one of our focal points in town with the entry element. So yea we want to keep it as up to date as we can and safety for pedestrians and everybody,” said Darrell Moyer.

Moyer adds the estimated cost of the project is around $775,000. The city will match a portion of the cost themselves.