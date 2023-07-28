PARSONS, Kan. — Members of the Parsons USD 503 Grade Schools Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) are gearing up to support teachers as school starts. The PTO gives mini-grants annually to aid teachers when using their own money in the classrooms.

Last year, teachers and staff put their names in a drawing and every nine weeks, a name was drawn and then PTO paid for a classroom item of the drawn winner’s choice. Historically, each classroom teacher was given $100 to spend on their classroom before the school year. During COVID, that went up to $200.

“They put so much of their own money into their classroom, and we’ve tried to help with that this (past) year. PTO also assisted this past spring during Teacher Appreciation Week,” said PTO president and USD 530 Board of Education member Julie Legler.

Parsons PTO put out a public Amazon wish list comprised of all the classroom items teachers thought they would need.

“I put it on our PTO page and had people share it, and then parents or supporters of 503 children were able to go on an Amazon wish list and buy things. We had amazing, amazing results,” said Legler.

Legler says people can help teachers this year by checking out Donors Choose, a secure non-profit fundraising tool to help teachers purchase items for their classrooms. If you are interested in supporting Parsons teachers and their classrooms, you can also email her at julielegler@viking.net