PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department recently hosted a Coffee with a Cop event, breaking from tradition by holding it in the evening. On September 12, 2023, at 6:00 pm, community members gathered for a unique opportunity to engage with their local law enforcement.

The event, organized by host Shannon Schibi and Officer Mark Raney, responded to requests from residents unable to attend morning sessions. This shift in timing aimed to ensure that as many members of the community as possible could participate.

“We had a remarkable turnout, with approximately 30 citizens joining us during the two-hour duration. The event fostered meaningful conversations, allowing the community to interact with night shift officers who are typically unavailable during daytime events of this nature,” said Chief Robert Spinks of the Parsons Police Department.

The Parsons Police Department says it is committed to fostering strong community relations. As part of this effort, the next Coffee with a Cop event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 4th at McDonald’s, in conjunction with the Nationally Sponsored Coffee with a Cop Day. McDonald’s is also hosting the event.

“It truly is a partnership with citizens that fosters good working relations and better programs for the community. We know that without community support, our agency cannot advance its proactive policing and community programs. Being transparent and approachable is vital to both us and the community,” said Chief Spinks.

The department also reminds citizens the 2nd Annual Public Safety Fair will be held on October 21, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center located at 1500 Cattle Drive.