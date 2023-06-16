PARSONS, Kans. — The entire Parsons Police Department is going through de-escalation training.

“In this class, we’ve got several scenarios that the officers will go through. They’re evaluated on how they interact. You know, what are the skills that they’ve learned from this course that they can apply and then be able to continue to polish that level of expertise out in the field,” said Robert Spinks, Parsons Police Chief.

The 16-hour class is spread out over a span of two weeks. It includes a role-playing class, an instruction class with in-the-field videos to study and learn from. Participants are learning more ways to de-escalate situations without having to use a force option.

Chief Spinks says this is good for officers to review tactics that they’ve learned in the police academy.

“In this day and age, trying to build the skill set of law enforcement to be able to verbally interact with people is pretty important, right? This is not going to remove, you know, those instances where we have to use a level of force. But, you know, our mantra is to use the lowest level of force to gain the highest level of voluntary compliance,” he said.

“I think just like active listening, just listening to what they have to say, listening to the people that are around them, their family members. Stuff like that is going to help you out the best when you’re just kind of figuring it out how the whole scene is going,” said Rory Johnson.

Spinks says often when officers arrive on a scene, the tension is high, and they do not want to add to that unnecessarily.

“De-escalation is not just a catchphrase. It is to be able to give law enforcement officers as well as our civilian staff and dispatchers the tools so they can lower some of the stress and conflict that law enforcement is engaged in sometimes, you know, almost on a daily basis,” added Spinks.

“Especially with mental health, having to engage that situation and figure it out while you’re on the scene and you’re sitting there dealing with someone who’s aggressive or they’re upset and you’re trying to figure everything out, if you have empathy, you’re going to start identifying those keys to that scene and help you determine what’s going on,” added Johnson.