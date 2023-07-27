PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department has received two specialized K-9 trauma kits from the Protecting K9 Heroes organization, the department said.

“We are truly humbled and deeply grateful for this tremendous and generous gift benefiting our four-legged partners. Karim and Morgan are valuable members of our department, and such donations exemplify the widespread support that K-9 programs have garnered nationwide,” Corporal Christian Smith expressed.

K-9 Karim posing with a donated med kit.

K-9 Morgan posing with a donated med kit.

The kits were granted to the Parsons Police Department without cost. They will play a crucial role in enhancing the safety and well-being of Parsons K-9 partners during service to the community, the department said.

Protecting K9 Heroes is an organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement agencies and their K-9 units.