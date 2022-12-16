PARSONS, Kans. — That pesky “Elf on the Shelf” is getting into trouble at a much higher level in southeast Kansas.

“Oh, she’s been into all kinds of mischief,” said Lt. Detective Sherri McGuire, Parsons Police Department.

“Copper the Elf” is capturing the hearts of the Parsons Community, through her mischief and mayhem.

“She did a ride along, briefly. Very brief, because she complained the whole time about not being able to see. Then she helped package evidence, and…” trailed Lt. McGuire.

“That did not turn out well,” said Marti Shields, Communications Director.

“Ended up as evidence,” added Lt. McGuire.

“But, she was fine, and she laughed about it the rest of the day. You could hear her giggling every once in a while.”

From diving head first into a cereal box, to unfortunately even catching the flu that hit the Department, she’s having quite the adventures this holiday season.

“She’s always up to something,” said Shields.

“Yes,” agreed McGuire.

“You never know,” said Sheilds.

“She hosted a coloring contest,” said Shyanne Dunn, School Resource Officer,

“She did,” confirmed McGuire.

“Coloring contest with the Lincoln kindergarteners,” added Sheilds.

Daily updates about Copper on social media from the Parsons Police Department show the softer side of law enforcement.

“I think it boosts the morale a little bit. I mean, this time of year is hard. I think she kind of brings some cheer and laughter to everybody in the department,” said Sheilds.

“Holidays are rough for people,” added Dunn.

“I think people don’t see us as people often since we’re in law enforcement. We’re people. We have families, we have kids. We like the holidays,” said Sheilds.

This is copper’s first year watching over dispatchers, officers, and other staff members… But so many have already fallen in love with her antics.

“She’s a pretty good girl. We’ll keep her,” Sheilds added.

“Ornery but good,” Dunn said.

“Very ornery. Very ornery,” Sheilds said.

You can check out more of Copper’s adventures on the Parsons Police Department Facebook page here.