PARSONS, Kans. — Children in Parsons are being introduced to the game of golf at a young age. The lessons aren’t just limited to the game of golf.

Parsons Recreation will host a Little Driver interactive golf class for ages 3 through 6 at the Katy Golf Course. The class begins on July 5th and runs through July 26th, teaching kids the fundamentals of golf for a cost of $22.

This is in conjunction with the Katy Junior Golf class, for ages 6 through 12, which continues to help the kids develop for a cost of $40. The owner of the Katy Golf Course, Jeff Perez, says kids often transition to the Junior Golf class as they get older.

“The objective of it is just to introduce them to the sport so they can progress as years go on. The Katy actually offers a junior golf program, so it’s a good introduction to get the kids started in that. A lot of their parents play golf, so it gives them the opportunity to be able to go out and talk and hang out with them and learn the sport,” said Angelica Gonzalez.

“I want to say 90% of them that do it once will come back the next year, it’s fun,” said Perez.

Kids are only required to wear tennis shoes — all golf clubs will be provided for them onsite.

“It teaches the children the fundamentals, we’ll go through different drills. Their parents EW right there with them doing the drills. We have several instructors that will help out with them. And it just kind of gives them one-on-one time and an introduction to golf at a young age, so they can get started,” said Gonzalez.

“They learn how to putt and how to chip and how to score. But as they get a par, they move back to 50 yards the next session or 75 yards. We’ve got some kids that will go back to 150 yards. So, they learn how to score,” said Perez.

They not only learn skills and techniques, they also focus on teaching proper golf etiquette to the kids.

“In the last couple of years, this program has really picked up. The participation has continued to go on. A lot of kids after they turn 7, they’ll continue with junior golf at the Katy. And like I said, it’s a good introduction to the sport,” said Gonzalez.

“The game is just part of it, but like I said earlier, the respect that you gain and the etiquette, and that’s just as important to the development of a child as anything,” added Perez.

The Katy Junior Golf begins on June 2nd and runs through July 28.