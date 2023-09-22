PARSONS, Kans. — Individuals who may never come close to fully understanding what it is to live in poverty, got a better understanding of it, Thursday.

The Labette County Family Coalition and Greenbush hosted a poverty simulation inside First Baptist Church. Each person was given a four-week cycle of different family scenarios and challenges — and then had to work through them by visiting with volunteers who represented things like an employer, a health clinic, and social services.

“Gives me a different perspective of somebody else’s life. It put me in for a short time I was a single mother with a child but I have a job and I had people in my life who could watch my kids while I was at school and take care of things. Not every individual is blessed with that,” said Samantha Graven.

“I believe that they can put theirselves in another person’s shoes and really understand where that person is coming from that is affected by low economic status and try to figure out ways to support them and it’s not just a me problem or a you problem any longer,” said Andra Scott.

According to WelfareInfo.org the poverty rate in Parsons is more than 21% – and is 82% higher than the Kansas average.