PARSONS, Kan. — Life 360 Community Services is partnering with the First Baptist Church in Parsons to continue the summer feeding program.

The partnership to ensure kids eat well in the summer months began just last year. Every Friday from 10:30 to 12:30 at First Baptist Church, free bags of food are available for pick-up. A child 18 or younger must be present in the car upon arrival.

Each kid receives three bags, one with cold goods, one with dry goods, and the other is filled with other perishable foods. They also each get a gallon of milk.

“We’ve really had a good response here in Parsons. We feed on average about 250 to 300 kids per week. And like I said it’s a weekly program and everyone that has come through has seemed to be really grateful and really enjoys it,” said Katrina Ball.

The program ends on August 4th, and there is no need to sign up. Just simply stop by on a scheduled Friday.