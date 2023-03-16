PARSONS, Kan. — There are 100,000 reasons why Parsons city officials will remember this date.

It’s a day when they received $100,000. It came during Thursday’s luncheon for the Rotary Club of Parsons.

Fifty-thousand dollars comes from T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant program. That money also resulted in another $50,000 in matching grant funds — which came from a Pathways Grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield.

All of the money will be used to connect the existing outdoor hike-and-bike Rotary and Frisco trails — and enhance security along those trails.

“I’m just really honored I started being a coordinator because I live by the community garden and I was excited about the progress that could be made and I really loved this position,” said Lauren Coover, Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways Grant Coordinator.

“It’s absolutely amazing, very heartwarming. It’s one of those things you just love what you do because you not only just get to work with great people, you get to give back to the communities,” said Matt Lane, T-Mobile Rural Market Manager.

“Having these grants is just so heartwarming. It’s wonderful when you go out and see kids who are rollerblading or skateboarding or bicycle riding and just walking and it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community and I am just the person who put it into the process and I’m pleased to have been able to do that,” said Ann Charles, Grant Writer Parsons Rotary Club.

Launched in 2021, T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program has awarded close to $8 million to 175 communities across 41 states.