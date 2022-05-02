Over 40 fire departments take part in LCC Fire School

PARSONS, Ks. — Over the past few days, firefighters from across the country have made their way to Parsons.



This weekend was the 39th annual Fire School at Labette Community College.



Around 40 departments from across Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri were present to get hands-on training.



Experiences ranged from lectures to hands-on classes like live fires and vehicle extrication.



Ross Harper, LCC Director of Workforce Education says, “Everyone looks forward to it every year, we’ve actually increased our numbers this year. We’ve had a lot of instructors come from different places, we have some guys here from Nashville, Tennessee, we have some people from Texas that are here doing instructions. We had a key note speaker last night from Florida. Most of them are doing it free of cost and just to help with the local firefighters and the brotherhood of the fire.”



The fire school will return for its 40th anniversary next year at the end of March and beginning of April.