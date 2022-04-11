Outdoor Concert makes its return to McCray Hall at PSU

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Local musicians were playing a familiar tune in Southeast Kansas.



Sunday evening the Southeast Kansas Symphony hosted its second outdoor concert.



The community brought their blankets and chairs to the lawn outside McCray Hall at Pittsburg State University to watch the performance, with pieces ranging from God Bless America to Jurassic Park.



The first outdoor concert happened around this time last year and was the first live performance for the symphony during the pandemic.



“It was so successful, last year everybody responded so well. We were expecting like 30, 40 or 50 people, almost 200 people showed so we’re expecting the same amount or more, and people love outdoor performances, here the beautiful campus is just perfect,” says Raul Munguia, PSU Director of Orchestras.



The symphony is made up of around 40 members from Pitt State and other musicians throughout the community.