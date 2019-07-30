Donate new school supplies … do your part in helping to supports those in need.
Operation School Supply
|August 5th
TBA
|August 6th
Buxton Boutique
420 South Main Street #2
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 388-7399
LIKE us on Facebook!
|August 7th
Lion's Den
3816 East 7th Street
Joplin, MO 64801
(417) 623-8767
LIKE us on Facebook!
|August 8th
Vintage Vogue
144 South Main Street
Carl Junction, MO 64834
(417) 649-7911
VISIT us on the Web!
|August 9th
Revel Boutique
500 Peachtree Drive
Carthage, MO 64836
(417) 310-1472
VISIT us on the Web!
|August 9th
Doc's Stop
Convenience Store
2300 S Maiden Ln | (417) 626-7500
Gas Station
2703 E 32nd St | (417) 659-8253
LIKE us on Facebook!
|August 13th
TBA
|August 14th
TBA
|August 15th
TBA
|August 16th
Food Mart
3308 East 32nd Street
Joplin, MO 64804
(417) 782-3113
VISIT us on the Web!