Norwegian family builds giant Easter Hen out of snow

TRYSIL, NORWAY — With Easter coming to an end, what better way to celebrate it than with a snowman, or should we say snow hen?



This has been a tradition for Lene Fossum and her family in Norway for around 10 years now.



It initially started as an idea from Lene as something fun to do for the holiday, but she said the family had so much fun, they just kept doing it again every year.



Even when they couldn’t leave their county in Norway due to the pandemic, Fossum and her family made a cut out version of the hen.



She says the size of the hen seems to grow every year along with the tradition.



This year Fossum and her family dressed in yellow to match the creation.