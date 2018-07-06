Zaf Energy Systems Ramps Up Production

JOPLIN, Mo. - Lead acid batteries have been a staple in energy production for decades. But Randy Moore, President and CEO of Zaf Energy Systems, thinks that's changing because of a product his company is making and soon will be making a lot more of.

The company opened its doors in the Crossroads Industrial Park about six months ago, but within a matter of weeks they'll be able to produce ten times the amount of batteries they are now.

"About twice of the performance of lead acid, so twice the life cycle, twice the capacity, twice the power and not twice the price, so it's a very good value proposition compared to lead acid," Moore says.

The company manufactures nickel-zine batteries that are used in trucks, RVs and data center sto name a few. Not only are the units more energy-efficient and better for the environment than lead acid, they don't weigh as much and take up less space. Before starting this business, Moore ran Eagle Picher Industries for eight years. That's one of the main reasons he located the business in the Joplin area.

"And we had a few candidates you know in different parts of the county, but I knew that Eagle Picher had gone through the layoffs and that there were a few hundred trained battery workers available in the area here and essentially we did it because we knew we could get a skilled labor force," Moore says.

And speaking of employees, they have doubled the number of them since they first opened.