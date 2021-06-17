Zack’s Café in Miami, Oklahoma is accepting donations to help out the less fortunate

MIAMI, OK – A restaurant in Northeast Oklahoma is helping to pay is forward for those who may not be as fortunate.

People who come in and dine at Zack’s Café, in Miami, have the opportunity to do more than just eat.

“People can come in here and they don’t have to worry about if they don’t have money to eat because of course we have something to eat for them, even if they don’t have the money to eat. And, they’re not scared to come in, they’re not going to be judged, nothing like that.” Says Hannah Fields, Zack’s Café Waitress.

While the restaurant started this new tradition back in January to help people out during the cold winter, Fields says it’s here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“This is the new normal for the restaurant, we’re gonna continue to do it until people stop donating, and it’s just a way to pay it forward, if you would just happen to be in this position, this would help you to.” Says Fields.

And with it, they have one goal in mind.

“Just to make sure that our town is happy that they’ve eaten, so that way maybe it’s a pick-me-up, maybe just encourage somebody to do better.” Says Fields.

Not only is this helping people eat, but it’s making the workers more humble.

“There’s a lot of places that don’t do the wall, so I’ll pick up a ticket maybe since they’ll do the same it’ll carry on, just, it does make you humble.” Says Fields.