Youth Volunteer Corps of Joplin spends summer volunteering around city

JOPLIN, Mo. —

Kids of all ages spend their summer volunteering around the community.

The Youth Volunteer Corps in Joplin spent this week doing service projects with the Downtown Joplin Alliance. Ten corps members helped stencil a mural under the 6th Street viaduct and mop and paint walls at the Joplin Empire Market. The YVC program director sets up projects around the area so kids can learn real life skills, while also contributing to the community.

“Monday when we were working under the bridge, the art professor explained us his process for developing the mural, talked to us a bit about community art, and how it raises the economic value of the area.” Sandy Anker, Youth Volunteer Corps Joplin Program Director

The Youth Volunteer Corps Joplin’s next project will be July 8th through 11th. Kids ages 16 to 18 will be helping build homes and organizing the home improvement store.