Youth Crisis Center employee arrested for alleged child abuse

PARSONS, Kans. — A parsons Youth Crisis Center employee has been arrested on allegations he abused a child at the center.

Authorities are seeking multiple criminal counts against 36-year-old Michael Robert Olson, including aggravated kidnapping, child abuse, and aggravated battery.

Police responded to the Youth Crisis Center today, where they were told Olson grabbed a 16-year-old, forced him into the kitchen, and battered him in front of a witness.

The victim said he went back into a sitting room, where Olson grabbed him by the hair and pulled him into the kitchen and attacked him again.

The teen says he then went in the living area before he was forced into the kitchen and attacked for the third time.

He says after that, he was grabbed and dragged by his hair into another room where Olson beat his head into a table.

Witnesses say the victim was also thrown into a refrigerator and thrown onto the floor.

Police say surveillance video supports the victim’s and witnesses’ claims.