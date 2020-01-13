Youth basketball team shaves Coach’s head after win

In a game like basketball, many coaches will say that their players “make them want to pull their hair out.”

But, one Commerce coach flipped the switch by giving his girls youth sports team the chance to shave his head — that is, if they worked together to win.

And they did!

“I told the girls if they won their game they get to do it,” Coach Kyle Hamilton said on Facebook following the celebration. “They worked hard, and as a team they got to enjoy the fruits of their hard work.”

The girls took turns with the electric razor, leaving his head spotted with patches of hair when it was all said and done.

This, however, just leads one question — what will happen after the next win?

Some of the girls mentioned a makeover, but the details have yet to be combed out.

Photos and videos courtesy of Deb Allison.