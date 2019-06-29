Youth Activist Training helps kids learn importance of environment

Northeast Oklahoma kids get together for a Youth Activist Training to learn the importance of being environmentally aware.

The two-day training involved the kids talking about issues like the Clean Water and Air Act. They painted pictures showing what the state of the environment is currently and where it should be. The kids were also learned the importance of working and harvesting Miami’s Community Garden.

“It’s important for me and others in this generation I’m in to understand we can’t learn from our fathers and mothers mistakes then we’re never going to get to a better place.” Berkeley Urley, Miami Resident

“I want to have a place to live so I kind of just wanted to be here learn how to help our world.” Olivia Barnes, Miami Resident

Training Organizer Rebecca Jim says the kids enjoyed the training so much they may consider adding sessions several times throughout the year.