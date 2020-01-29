Important Election Dates: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Presidential Preferential Primary

Election Day: March 3, 2020 (Super Tuesday)

Voter Registration Deadline February 7, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot February 26, 2020, 5:00 PM Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: March 3, 2020 (Election Day) Early Voting February 27, 2020 – February 29, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Oklahoma State Primary

Election Day: June 30, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline June 5, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot June 24, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: June 30, 2020 Early Voting June 25, 2020 – June 27, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Oklahoma State Primary Runoff Election

Election Day: August 25, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline July 31, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot August 19, 2020 5:00PM CDT Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: August 25, 2020 Early Voting August 20, 2020 – August 22, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Oklahoma General Election

Election Day: November 3, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline October 9, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot October 28, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: November 3, 2020 (Election Day) Early Voting October 29, 2020 – October 31, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Register to Vote

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, you can register to vote if you are a citizen of the United States, a resident of the State of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old or meet the age requirement to pre-register.

Pre-registration – Persons who are at least 17½ years old may pre-register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements. Applicants who preregister cannot vote until they turn 18 years old and the application has been approved by the applicant’s County Election Board. Applicants will be mailed a voter ID card upon approval of their registration. Applications received less than 25 days before an election, in which the applicant has turned 18 and is eligible to vote, will be held and processed immediately following the election.

– A person convicted of a felony may register to vote when he or she has fully served his or her sentence of court-mandated calendar days, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or completed a period of probation ordered by any court. A convicted felon who has been pardoned may register. Persons Judged Incapacitated – Persons judged incapacitated by a court may not register to vote.

Read more on Oklahoma voter registration by visiting the Oklahoma State Election Board website.