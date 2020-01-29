Important Election Dates: Missouri

Missouri Presidential Primary
Election Day: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Online by February 12, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Postmarked by February 12, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|February 26, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|Received by March 10, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
|Early Voting
|Not available
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|January 28, 2020 – March 9, 2020
Missouri State Primary
Election Day: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Postmarked by July 8, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|July 22, 2020, 5:00 PM
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|August 4, 2020, 7:00 PM
|Early Voting
|Not available
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Ends August 3, 2020
Missouri General Election
Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Postmarked by October 7, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|October 21, 2020, 5:00 PM
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|November 3, 2020, 7:00 PM
|Early Voting
|Not available
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Ends November 2, 2020
Register to Vote
Voter Qualifications in Missouri are:
- 17 ½ years of age to register, 18 years of age to vote
- US Citizen
- Missouri Resident
Register to vote in the Show-Me State by visiting the Missouri Secretary of State website.