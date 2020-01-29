Important Election Dates: Missouri

Missouri Presidential Primary

Election Day: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline Online by February 12, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Postmarked by February 12, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot February 26, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Received by March 10, 2020, 7:00 PM CST
Early Voting Not available
In-Person Absentee Voting January 28, 2020 – March 9, 2020

Missouri State Primary

Election Day: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline Postmarked by July 8, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot July 22, 2020, 5:00 PM
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: August 4, 2020, 7:00 PM
Early Voting Not available
In-Person Absentee Voting Ends August 3, 2020

Missouri General Election

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline Postmarked by October 7, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot October 21, 2020, 5:00 PM
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: November 3, 2020, 7:00 PM
Early Voting Not available
In-Person Absentee Voting Ends November 2, 2020

Register to Vote

Voter Qualifications in Missouri are:

  • 17 ½ years of age to register, 18 years of age to vote
  • US Citizen
  • Missouri Resident

Register to vote in the Show-Me State by visiting the Missouri Secretary of State website.

