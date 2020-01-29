Important Election Dates: Kansas

Kansas Democratic Primary

Election Day: Saturday, May 2, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline April 11, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot April 24, 2020 Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Election Day Early Voting Not available In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Kansas Republican Caucus

On September 6, 2019, the Kansas Republican Party announced its decision to not hold a caucus for the 2020 election.

Kansas State Primary

Election Day: Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline Online by July 14, 2020

Postmarked by July 14, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot July 31, 2020 Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: August 3, 2020 Early Voting July 21, 2020 – August 3, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Kansas General Election

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline Online by October 13, 2020

Postmarked by October 13, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot October 30, 2020 Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: November 2, 2020 Early Voting July 21, 2020 – November 2, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Register to Vote

To Register to Vote in Kansas, you must be:

A United States citizen.

A Kansas resident

18 years of age or older Election Day

To register to vote online, visit the Kansas Secretary of State website.