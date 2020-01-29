Important Election Dates: Kansas

Kansas Democratic Primary

Election Day: Saturday, May 2, 2020

Voter Registration DeadlineApril 11, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee BallotApril 24, 2020
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:Election Day
Early VotingNot available
In-Person Absentee Voting Not available

Kansas Republican Caucus

On September 6, 2019, the Kansas Republican Party announced its decision to not hold a caucus for the 2020 election.

Kansas State Primary

Election Day:  Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Voter Registration DeadlineOnline by July 14, 2020
Postmarked by July 14, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee BallotJuly 31, 2020
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:August 3, 2020
Early Voting July 21, 2020 – August 3, 2020
In-Person Absentee VotingNot available

Kansas General Election

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Voter Registration DeadlineOnline by October 13, 2020
Postmarked by October 13, 2020
Deadline to Request an Absentee BallotOctober 30, 2020
Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:November 2, 2020
Early VotingJuly 21, 2020 – November 2, 2020
In-Person Absentee VotingNot available

Register to Vote

To Register to Vote in Kansas, you must be:

  • A United States citizen.
  • A Kansas resident
  • 18 years of age or older Election Day

To register to vote online, visit the Kansas Secretary of State website.

