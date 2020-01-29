Important Election Dates: Kansas

Kansas Democratic Primary
Election Day: Saturday, May 2, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|April 11, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|April 24, 2020
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|Election Day
|Early Voting
|Not available
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Not available
Kansas Republican Caucus
On September 6, 2019, the Kansas Republican Party announced its decision to not hold a caucus for the 2020 election.
Kansas State Primary
Election Day: Tuesday, August 4, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Online by July 14, 2020
Postmarked by July 14, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|July 31, 2020
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|August 3, 2020
|Early Voting
|July 21, 2020 – August 3, 2020
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Not available
Kansas General Election
Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Online by October 13, 2020
Postmarked by October 13, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|October 30, 2020
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|November 2, 2020
|Early Voting
|July 21, 2020 – November 2, 2020
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Not available
Register to Vote
To Register to Vote in Kansas, you must be:
- A United States citizen.
- A Kansas resident
- 18 years of age or older Election Day
To register to vote online, visit the Kansas Secretary of State website.