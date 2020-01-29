Important Election Dates: Arkansas

Arkansas Primary

Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (Super Tuesday)

Voter Registration Deadline Online by February 2, 2020

Postmarked by February 2, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot February 25, 2020 Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: March 2, 2020 Early Voting February 17, 2020 – March 2, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not Available

Arkansas General Election

Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline Postmarked by October 6, 2020

In-Person by October 6, 2020 Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot October 27, 2020 Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Nov 2, 2020 Early Voting October 19, 2020 – November 2, 2020 In-Person Absentee Voting Not Available

Register to Vote

To Register to Vote in Arkansas, you must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be an Arkansas resident.

Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.

Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.

Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.

For more information on how to register to vote in the Natural State, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State website.