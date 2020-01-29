Important Election Dates: Arkansas

Arkansas Primary
Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2020 (Super Tuesday)
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Online by February 2, 2020
Postmarked by February 2, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|February 25, 2020
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|March 2, 2020
|Early Voting
|February 17, 2020 – March 2, 2020
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Not Available
Arkansas General Election
Election Day: Tuesday, November 3, 2020
|Voter Registration Deadline
|Postmarked by October 6, 2020
In-Person by October 6, 2020
|Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot
|October 27, 2020
|Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot:
|Nov 2, 2020
|Early Voting
|October 19, 2020 – November 2, 2020
|In-Person Absentee Voting
|Not Available
Register to Vote
To Register to Vote in Arkansas, you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be an Arkansas resident.
- Be age 18 or turn 18 on or before the next election.
- Not be a convicted felon whose sentence has not been discharged or pardoned.
- Not be presently adjudged as mentally incompetent as to your ability to vote by a court of competent jurisdiction.
For more information on how to register to vote in the Natural State, visit the Arkansas Secretary of State website.