GIRARD, Kans. — Early voting for next month’s general election is underway in Crawford County. It actually began today.

Residents can stop by the Crawford County Courthouse in Girard any weekday through Friday, October 28th between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

And if they can’t make it there, there are other options.

“We also have early voting this weekend at Meadowbrook Mall on the 21st and 22nd. That’s Friday and Saturday. Friday is 10 to 6 and Saturday will be 10 to 5, or Wednesday, October 26th, we have 9 to 5 at Pitt State University, which is pretty exciting. We’re happy to do that, gets a whole bunch of people out to vote,” said Lisa Lusker, Crawford County Clerk.

Early voting will also take place on October 29th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the “Homer Cole Senior Citizen Center” in Pittsburg.

Residents needing more information can find it through crawfordcountykansas.org.