JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — You’ve probably heard just how important it is to take part in elections and cast a vote. But today, the focus is on those workers who staff your polling place. It’s National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, prompted by a national group focused on voting rights.

In Jasper County alone, it takes more than 180 workers to run an election. Polling hours there run from 6 A.M. to 7 P.M. – time they are paid for. But County workers say it can still be a struggle to find enough workers.

“It’s a long day but they’re always appreciated because we have to have poll workers for each election and we’re always needing more,” said Patty Moss, Jasper Co. Election OFC.

You can find out more about signing up to be a poll worker but contacting your local election office.