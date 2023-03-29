NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Registered voters in northeast Oklahoma will be deciding on a variety of school and county bond proposals and candidates to lead their communities.

Early voting starts Thursday for registered voters in Ottawa, Craig and Delaware counties. The General Election is set for April 4.

PROPOSITIONS

Grove voters will vote on a $87.2 million bond issue to build a new high school.

Grove ‘s five campuses has a student population of approximately 2,500 students, 180 faculty members, and 134 support staff members. Property owners will see their taxes raise $71.74 annually for every $1,000 spent in property taxes.

Delaware County voters will also decide on a sales tax increase earmarked to fund additional deputies and school resource officers.

The proposed three-tenths of a percent sales tax would generate around $129,000 a month, said Sheriff James Beck.

Revenue from sales tax proposal will provide school resource officer for several schools.

“When school is not in session, the school resource officer will patrol that area of the county of where the school is located,” Beck said. “This will increase our presence in Delaware County.”

Sales taxes for the two largest communities in Delaware County would jump to 9.2 percent in Jay and 9.6 percent in Grove if voters approve the sales tax proposal. Kansas and Colcord sales tax would jump to 10.2 percent.

Colcord voters will vote on a $1.145 million, 10-year school bond issue for school improvements, include adding an wing to the middle school which will house a new library, administrative offices, and create a secure entry to the school.

Jay voters will vote on an 8% Lodging Tax with proceeds going towards city expenses.

Afton voters will decide if the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer should be elected or appointed positions.

CANDIDATE RACES

OTTAWA COUNTY

MIAMI

MAYOR

BLESS PARKER

ROBERT C. FERGUSON

COMMERCE

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3

SANDRA SUE ROSS

WALT MARIS

AFTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

CINDY TODD

WILLIAM H. JONES

CAROL LYNN TURNER

MICHAEL H. NELSON

KRISTINA McCHURIN

FRANKLIN BETZ

TOWN CLERK

BOBBI JO BAUMANN

REGINA L. CRAWFORD

QUAPAW

BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 1

MICKEY JOHNSON

TIM LOVELL

QUAPAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

JOHN V. JENNINGS

DENNIS SHANE KING

MIAMI PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

JAMIE WILLIAMS

MARK ZORDEL

DELAWARE COUNTY

KETCHUM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

RYAN ROGERS

DANDY A. RISMAN

JAY

CHIEF OF POLICE

PAUL B. DUDLEY

RICK PIKE

INDIAN CAPITAL TECH CENTER

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3

SCOTT CHAMBERS

MARK WALTERS

CRAIG COUNTY

BIG CABIN

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

GEORGE GUS STEVENS

EDWARD G SULLIVAN

VICKI MAYES

JOEY SCHOEFFLER

TERESA A. SULLIVAN

VINITA

MAYOR

CHUCK HOSKIN

JOSH D. LEE

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 1

DALE HAIRE

MIKE BICHARD

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2

JOHN SWIFT

RICK CLABORN

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3

CLARENCE SKIP BRILEY

EDNA M. SMITH

CHIEF OF POLICE

BOBBY FLOYD

MARK JOHNSON

WELCH

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

KATHY JENKINS

GARY DAUGHERTY

FLOYD MOSS III

CHELSEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 5 (Unexpired Term)