NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Registered voters in northeast Oklahoma will be deciding on a variety of school and county bond proposals and candidates to lead their communities.
Early voting starts Thursday for registered voters in Ottawa, Craig and Delaware counties. The General Election is set for April 4.
PROPOSITIONS
Grove voters will vote on a $87.2 million bond issue to build a new high school.
Grove ‘s five campuses has a student population of approximately 2,500 students, 180 faculty members, and 134 support staff members. Property owners will see their taxes raise $71.74 annually for every $1,000 spent in property taxes.
Delaware County voters will also decide on a sales tax increase earmarked to fund additional deputies and school resource officers.
The proposed three-tenths of a percent sales tax would generate around $129,000 a month, said Sheriff James Beck.
Revenue from sales tax proposal will provide school resource officer for several schools.
“When school is not in session, the school resource officer will patrol that area of the county of where the school is located,” Beck said. “This will increase our presence in Delaware County.”
Sales taxes for the two largest communities in Delaware County would jump to 9.2 percent in Jay and 9.6 percent in Grove if voters approve the sales tax proposal. Kansas and Colcord sales tax would jump to 10.2 percent.
Colcord voters will vote on a $1.145 million, 10-year school bond issue for school improvements, include adding an wing to the middle school which will house a new library, administrative offices, and create a secure entry to the school.
Jay voters will vote on an 8% Lodging Tax with proceeds going towards city expenses.
Afton voters will decide if the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer should be elected or appointed positions.
CANDIDATE RACES
OTTAWA COUNTY
MIAMI
MAYOR
- BLESS PARKER
- ROBERT C. FERGUSON
COMMERCE
COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3
- SANDRA SUE ROSS
- WALT MARIS
AFTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- CINDY TODD
- WILLIAM H. JONES
- CAROL LYNN TURNER
- MICHAEL H. NELSON
- KRISTINA McCHURIN
- FRANKLIN BETZ
TOWN CLERK
- BOBBI JO BAUMANN
- REGINA L. CRAWFORD
QUAPAW
BOARD OF TRUSTEES, OFFICE NO. 1
- MICKEY JOHNSON
- TIM LOVELL
QUAPAW PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3
- JOHN V. JENNINGS
- DENNIS SHANE KING
MIAMI PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3
- JAMIE WILLIAMS
- MARK ZORDEL
DELAWARE COUNTY
KETCHUM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3
- RYAN ROGERS
- DANDY A. RISMAN
JAY
CHIEF OF POLICE
- PAUL B. DUDLEY
- RICK PIKE
INDIAN CAPITAL TECH CENTER
BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 3
- SCOTT CHAMBERS
- MARK WALTERS
CRAIG COUNTY
BIG CABIN
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- GEORGE GUS STEVENS
- EDWARD G SULLIVAN
- VICKI MAYES
- JOEY SCHOEFFLER
- TERESA A. SULLIVAN
VINITA
MAYOR
- CHUCK HOSKIN
- JOSH D. LEE
COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 1
- DALE HAIRE
- MIKE BICHARD
COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 2
- JOHN SWIFT
- RICK CLABORN
COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3
- CLARENCE SKIP BRILEY
- EDNA M. SMITH
CHIEF OF POLICE
- BOBBY FLOYD
- MARK JOHNSON
WELCH
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
- KATHY JENKINS
- GARY DAUGHERTY
- FLOYD MOSS III
CHELSEA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
BOARD MEMBER – OFFICE NO. 5 (Unexpired Term)
- CHRISTOPHER FRENCH
- MEREDITH SIMERLY