CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local attorney has thrown her hat in the ring for judge in Jasper County.

Sarah Luce-Reeder has announced her intention to seek the office of Jasper County Division 6 Associate Circuit Judge.

Jerry Holcomb currently holds the position, but won’t seek re-election.

Luce-Reeder has been in private practice since 1994. If elected — her career will have come full circle when it comes to public service.

“When I first came to office in 1990 I was Assistant Prosecutor for David Dally and then I was Assistant Prosecutor for Scott Watson in Newton County, so I served as Assistant Prosecutor for four years. I was also a Municipal Circuit, which is considered Associate Municipal Court with Alex Curchin for five years,” said Sarah Luce-Reeder.

Attorneys Luke Boyer and Nicole Carlton are also running for the position. All three are republicans. No democrat entered the race.