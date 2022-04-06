KODE — Voters decided dozens of races and ballot questions on Tuesday — today, the winners get to start planning what comes next.

There are some residents who will pay a new tax and other spots where school construction got the green light.

That starts with McDonald County Schools and the Proposition Kids question.

“Our bond issue passed with about 76% approval from our community and so we’re just so grateful for that,” said Ken Schutten, McDonald Co. R-1.

And that means big changes on campus in McDonald County. New storm shelters, classroom additions, and parking lot renovations.

“Maybe a couple of smaller remodels will start as soon as this summer. The bigger projects we’re gonna have to look, bid projects that are bid proposals and things like that. So they they could take a little bit longer, but that’s something that the administration, the administrators, and school board are going to be looking at over the next couple of months and trying to figure out a timeline for that,” said Ken Schutten, McDonald Co. R-1.

Voters there authorized $21 million in bonds that won’t raise the tax levy. But some other areas will start paying a use-tax, after voters approved the change Tuesday.

That’s happening in the cities of Jasper and Fairview.

And voters approved several school bonds, including $2 million upgrade to athletic facilities in the Southwest R-5 district, as well as $3 million for Purdy schools.

Quapaw voters said yes to $3 million in funding, and in Jay, $12 million for school construction and remodeling.

In Webb City, a no-tax increase bond also passed, with projects potentially going out to bid in a couple of months.

“We’re looking at expanding at the high school, several classrooms, two of which would be science rooms that we would upgrade. Another room is a learning lab, a virtual learning lab.” Dr. Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Supt.

The Webb City bond totals $11 million. That includes both the campus addition as well as a new turf multi-purpose practice field.