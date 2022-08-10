NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month.

August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections.

In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.

Delaware County voters will choose either Tom Woods or Keith Barenberg as their next state senator.

Keith Barenberg

Tom Woods

Barenberg, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, is a 33-year law enforcement veteran. He points to his honesty and his Christian values as his moral compass to integrity. Woods, a dairy farmer and business owner, operates a feed store and trucking company. His work ethic is the main component of his life as a man of integrity, he said.

Woods won the June primary election with 3,196 votes or 39.5 percent in the four-candidate race. Barenberg finished second with 2,029 votes or 25.1 percent.

District 4 covers Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.

In Ottawa County, Fairland voters will vote on a town ordinance allowing town trustees to appoint a town treasure. In the past, the Fairland town treasurer position was an elected position. The proposition must pass by a simple majority.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

DELAWARE COUNTY

STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 4 – REPUBLICAN

TOM WOODS

KEITH A BARENBERG

CRAIG COUNTY

CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION

OTTAWA COUNTY

FAIRLAND TOWN TREASURER PROPOSITION

CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS

UNITED STATES SENATOR – REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)

MARKWAYNE MULLIN

T.W. SHANNON

UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT

MADISON HORN

JASON BOLLINGER

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 02 – REPUBLICAN

AVERY FRIX

JOSH BRECHEEN

STATE OFFICES

STATE TREASURER – REPUBLICAN

TODD RUSS

CLARK JOLLEY

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REPUBLICAN

RYAN WALTERS

APRIL GRACE

COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REPUBLICAN

LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN

SEAN ROBERTS

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER – REPUBLICAN