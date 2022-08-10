NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month.
August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections.
In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
Delaware County voters will choose either Tom Woods or Keith Barenberg as their next state senator.
Barenberg, a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, is a 33-year law enforcement veteran. He points to his honesty and his Christian values as his moral compass to integrity. Woods, a dairy farmer and business owner, operates a feed store and trucking company. His work ethic is the main component of his life as a man of integrity, he said.
Woods won the June primary election with 3,196 votes or 39.5 percent in the four-candidate race. Barenberg finished second with 2,029 votes or 25.1 percent.
District 4 covers Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.
In Ottawa County, Fairland voters will vote on a town ordinance allowing town trustees to appoint a town treasure. In the past, the Fairland town treasurer position was an elected position. The proposition must pass by a simple majority.
Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
DELAWARE COUNTY
STATE SENATOR – DISTRICT 4 – REPUBLICAN
- TOM WOODS
- KEITH A BARENBERG
CRAIG COUNTY
- CHELSEA SCHOOL DISTRICT PROPOSITION
OTTAWA COUNTY
- FAIRLAND TOWN TREASURER PROPOSITION
CONGRESSIONAL OFFICERS
UNITED STATES SENATOR – REPUBLICAN (Unexpired Term)
- MARKWAYNE MULLIN
- T.W. SHANNON
UNITED STATES SENATOR – DEMOCRAT
- MADISON HORN
- JASON BOLLINGER
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE – DISTRICT 02 – REPUBLICAN
- AVERY FRIX
- JOSH BRECHEEN
STATE OFFICES
STATE TREASURER – REPUBLICAN
- TODD RUSS
- CLARK JOLLEY
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – REPUBLICAN
- RYAN WALTERS
- APRIL GRACE
COMMISSIONER OF LABOR – REPUBLICAN
- LESLIE KATHRYN OSBORN
- SEAN ROBERTS
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER – REPUBLICAN
- KIM DAVID
- TODD THOMSEN