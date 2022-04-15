MIAMI, Okla. — At the end of the three-day filing period on Friday, 26 candidates filed for county and state offices in Ottawa and Delaware counties.

District Attorney Kenny Wright

Incumbent candidate District Attorney Kenney Wright, (Grove) drew an opponent, Doug Pewitt, (Monkey Island) for District Attorney for the 13th District of Oklahoma. Both men are on the Republican ticket and will square off for the June 28 primary election.

The last day to register for the primary election is June 3 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 13.

August 23 is the runoff primary election and the general election is set for November 8.

This is Wright’s second term; he was elected to the position in 2015. Prior to his election as District Attorney, he worked as an assistant district attorney before spending 12 years in private practice.

Pewitt is in private practice serving clients in northeast Oklahoma.

In non-partisan judicial races, Jennifer McAffrey filed for District Judge, replacing retiring District Judge Barry Denney. Incumbent Delaware County Associate District Judge David Crutchfield filed for a second term and Matt Whalen filed for Ottawa County Associate District Judge.

Neither drew an opponent.

In the State Representative race, Incumbent, Josh West, R, (Grove) will face challenger Tamara Bryan, R, (Pryor) for the District 5 seat and incumbent Steve Bashore, R, (Miami) will face Jason Spence, D, (Miami) for the District 7 seat.

In the State Senate race for District 4, there are four Republicans vying for the position. They are Keith Barenberg, (Colcord); Hoguen Apperson, (Jay); Tom Woods, (Westville), and Tom Callan, (Jay).

Candidates filling for Ottawa County officers are:

Assessor

Incumbent, Becky Smith, R, (Miami)

Treasurer

Incumbent, Kathy Bowling, R, (Miami)

County Commissioner District One

Incumbent, Mike Furnas, R, (Miami)

County Commissioner District Three

Incumbent, Russell Earls, R, (Fairland)

Scott Hilton, R, (Afton)

In Delaware County, candidates filed for the following offices.

Assessor

Incumbent, Larena Ellis Cook, D. (Grove)

Sheriff (Unexpired term)

Edwin Hoss Turlington, R, (Jay)

Ray Thomas, R, (Eucha)

James Beck, R, (Kansas)

Treasurer

Treasa Earp, R, (Jay)

County Commissioner District No. 1

Incumbent – David Poindexter, R, (Grove)

County Commissioner District No. 3

David Beck, R, (Colcord)

Charlie Smith, D (Colcord)