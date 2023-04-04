NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Election polls are open in northeast Oklahoma.

Voters in Delaware County have several issues on the ballot, including a $87.2 million bond issue to build a new high school. Property owners will see their taxes raise about 7% for every $1,000 in property taxes. For a person who’s taxes were $1,000, they would pay about $1,070 if the new bond is approved.

Delaware County voters will also decide on a sales tax increase to fund additional deputies and school resource officers. The proposed three-tenths of a percent sales tax would generate around $129,000 a month which will allow the county to provide school resource officers for several schools.

Jay residents will vote on an 8% Lodging Tax with proceeds going towards city expenses. Voters will also choose between Rick Pike and Paul Dudley for the city’s police chief.

Colcord voters will vote on a $1.145 million, 10-year school bond issue for school improvements, including adding a wing to the middle school.

In Ottawa County, Afton voters will decide if the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer should be elected or appointed positions.

Miami voters will decide between Bless Parker and Robert C. Ferguson for the mayor’s position.

In Craig County, Vinita voters will decide between Chuck Hoskin and Josh Lee for mayor.