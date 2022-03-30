ST. LOUIS — The second poll of Missouri voters released within the last week shows a still-crowded field of contenders in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate and a still-solid block of support for an early front-runner despite controversy. It also shows a third different leader in the race, albeit by a tight margin.
The Trafalgar Group polled 1,079 likely GOP primary voters between March 24-29. The results:
Vicky Hartzler 24.9 percent
Eric Greitens 24.3
Eric Schmitt 21.6
Billy Long 8.1
Dave Schatz 2.5
Mark McCloskey 2.3
The poll had a margin of error of 2.99 percent, with a large number of respondents (16.3) undecided.
It’s believed to be the first time Hartzler has held the lead in publicly released polling.
It comes after a Remington/MO Scout poll released over the weekend gave Eric Schmitt his first lead in publicly-released polling ahead of the August 2 primary.
Eric Schmitt: 24
Eric Greitens: 21
Vicky Hartzler: 19
Billy Long: 9
Mark McCloskey: 5
Dave Schatz: 3
Undecided: 19
The polling still shows a sizeable amount of support for Eric Greitens, despite charges from his ex-wife which emerged in recent weeks accusing him of domestic abuse. Greitens has denied the allegtions.