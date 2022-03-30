ST. LOUIS — The second poll of Missouri voters released within the last week shows a still-crowded field of contenders in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate and a still-solid block of support for an early front-runner despite controversy. It also shows a third different leader in the race, albeit by a tight margin.

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,079 likely GOP primary voters between March 24-29. The results:

Vicky Hartzler 24.9 percent

Eric Greitens 24.3

Eric Schmitt 21.6

Billy Long 8.1

Dave Schatz 2.5

Mark McCloskey 2.3

The poll had a margin of error of 2.99 percent, with a large number of respondents (16.3) undecided.

It’s believed to be the first time Hartzler has held the lead in publicly released polling.

It comes after a Remington/MO Scout poll released over the weekend gave Eric Schmitt his first lead in publicly-released polling ahead of the August 2 primary.

Eric Schmitt: 24

Eric Greitens: 21

Vicky Hartzler: 19

Billy Long: 9

Mark McCloskey: 5

Dave Schatz: 3

Undecided: 19

The polling still shows a sizeable amount of support for Eric Greitens, despite charges from his ex-wife which emerged in recent weeks accusing him of domestic abuse. Greitens has denied the allegtions.