CARTHAGE, Mo. — Absentee voting in Jasper County has seen a significant increase over the past week.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says they’re now on track to either match or exceed the number of early ballots from both 2020 and 2018.

Something to keep in mind for voters ahead of the August 2nd Primary: Some district maps have changed. The State of Missouri was statutorily required to redistrict after the census. So, while polling places may not have changed for some voters — their State Representatives have.

“And that’s exactly what is gonna happen. People in certain areas, primarily on the outer sides of Joplin, Carthage, Oronogo, Webb City, Carl Junction, that would’ve changed quite a bit over the last 10 years, so because of redistricting there may be some people that are in new house districts than they were during the last election cycle,” said Davis.

The polls are open tomorrow in Missouri from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can search online for your specific polling place and specific district information by following this link here.