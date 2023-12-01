JOPLIN, Mo. — State law is under the microscope today as lawmakers started filing the bills they hope to pass in the new year.

Nearly 200 bills were posted Friday for consideration by state representatives and senators. High-profile topics for 2024 include sports betting and changes to the state initiative petition process.

State Representative Lane Roberts, from Joplin, has eight bills on the list, most of which focus on crime prevention and safety. That includes renewing his push for a statewide violent offender registry.

“We have some legislation that deals with cyber stalking. We have legislation that deals with injuring a law enforcement animal,” said Mo. Rep. Lane Roberts, R.

The 2024 legislative session kicks off on January 3.