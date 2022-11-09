Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is the state’s next U.S. Senator, earning a victory over Trudy Busch Valentine in the 2022 general midterm election. The Associated Press called the race just after 9:00 pm.

This U.S. Senate seat was held by longtime Senator Roy Blunt, who announced he would not be running for reelection in early 2021.

“Missourians made the right choice in sending Eric Schmitt to the U.S. Senate. I congratulate the Schmitt family, campaign staff, and supporters on a well-deserved victory,” tweets Sen Roy Blunt.

“Congratulations to Missouri’s next U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt and State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick on their well-earned election victories. Guided by common sense, conservative principles, and family values, we know both men will be exceptional leaders that serve our state with the dignity and respect that Missourians deserve and demand,” tweets Gov. Parson.

Schmitt won the Republican primary in August over former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, U.S. Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and others.

During Schmitt’s time as attorney general, he made headlines for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmitt sued multiple school districts in Missouri over mask mandates, accusing districts of overstepping their authority and asking parents to report schools enforcing the mandates.

Busch Valentine ran for U.S. Senate by campaigning in favor of safe and legal abortions and standing with the LGBTQ+ community.