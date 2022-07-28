JOPLIN, Mo. — Election day is just a few days away and there are still opportunities to cast your ballot ahead of time.

In Missouri, absentee ballots have been available for weeks and can still be cast through Monday night.

The Jasper County Clerk will offer special voting hours this Saturday for voters who can’t make it Monday through Friday.

Both the Carthage and Joplin offices will be open from 8 AM to 12 PM.

Missouri still requires a reason for voting ahead of time but that will soon change.

“There will be a difference in the November election because the governor signed the bill that allowed no-excuse absentee voting for two weeks prior to the election, so anybody can come in for any reason and vote absentee,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.

Kansas voters also have the option of advance voting ahead of the August 2nd primary, check with your county clerk for hours.

Of course, we’ll have the latest election results on the day itself both on the air and here on our website.